WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown. The list includes a trailer for Sami Zayn’s conspiracy documentary, Natalya’s win over Shayna Baszler, Edge reverting back to the R-Rated superstar, Logan Paul’s appearance, and more.

Former WWE superstar Andrade took to Twitter to comment on the participants in this year’s Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which will now be taking place on next week’s edition of SmackDown. El Idolo states that he hopes one of the latino stars, which include Humberto Carrillo, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Angel Garza, wins the marquee matchup.