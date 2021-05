WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Aleister Black’s attack on Big E, Nakamura cradling Corbin for the win, Shayna Baszler chocking out Natalya and more.

WWE Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews appeared on today’s edition of Talking Smack to discuss Aleister Black’s involvement in the blue-brand’s main event.