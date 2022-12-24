WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the full list below.

Former women’s champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley is in attendance for today’s San Francisco 49er vs. Washington Commanders NFL game. Bayley got to share a photo next to huge wrestling fan and superstar Tight End, George Kittle. Check it out below.