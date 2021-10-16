WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes highlights from the semifinals matchups from the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament, as well as the final build towards the Crown Jewel pay per view.

SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter following her loss to Sasha Banks on last night’s show. The Man writes, “Still the champ. Still been holding a WWE title since ‘35. Still going to win at Crown Jewel.”