WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Aliyah scoring a victory for her team, Roman Reigns being crowned king after beating up Xavier Woods, new additions to the blue brand’s Survivor Series team and more. Check it out below.

Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch fired back at Charlotte Flair, who took shots at the Man on last night’s SmackDown by claiming there was nothing natural about her. Lynch writes back on Twitter, “Hahahaha. Did Charlotte just say there’s nothing natural about ME?! That’s brilliant.”