WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens going to war, Rey Mysterio defeating Otis, Cesaro stepping up to Roman Reigns, The Dirty Dawgs defending their tag titles and more.

WWE has also released a clip of today’d edition of Talking Smack, where new SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair made it known that she hopes to have a showdown with all four members of the horsewomen. Check it out below.