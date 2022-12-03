WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Ricochet winning the World Cup tournament, the return of Tegan Nox, and much more. Check it out below.

Famous singer Poppy was a recent guest on Dragula Titans, where she said one of the contestants reminded her of her favorite wrestler, Bianca Belair. Belair reacted to Poppy’s praise on Twitter, which you can see below.