WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which included Jey Uso confronting Sami Zayn, a six-man tag main event, and more.
Former WWE champion Big E appeared on today’s edition of ESPN College Gameday to make his picks for the Saturday NCAA football matchups. Check it out below.
Nobody knows how to make an entrance like @WWEBigE! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/770kVFpfkK
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022