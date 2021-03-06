WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes King Corbin’s victory, Sasha Banks slapping Reginald, Cesaro besting Murphy, Daniel Bryan surviving the steel cage, and more. Check it out below.

WWE Intercontinental champion Big E took to Twitter to pay tribute to Brodie Lee, who the New Day member thanks for leaving an incredible legacy. He writes, “I still miss my friend very much. Thank you for leaving an incredible legacy as a man. Love you forever, Brodie.”