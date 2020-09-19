WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The list includes Cesaro picking up a win over Gran Metalik, Big E going wild backstage, Sasha Banks sending a message to Bayley, Reigns spearing Sheamus through the barricade, and more.

Speaking of Big E…he announced on Twitter that he and Kofi Kingston’s t-shirt, which was sold to bring awareness to social injustice, has raised over $11,000 for the NAACP. He writes, “We’ve donated over $11,000 to the @NAACP_LDF with the proceeds from this shirt. Let’s keep it going!”