WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Sasha Banks challenging Carmella, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura’s big singles wins, Kevin Owens replacing Adam Pearce at the Royal Rumble, and more.

Women’s division star Ruby Riott took to Twitter to comment on Billie Kaye temporarily joining the Riott Squad, which saw the former IIconic member in new in-ring attire. Riott writes, “Saw this in the locker room last night. @BillieKayWWE brought a bag for her outfit last night. Worst part is….she labeled it.”