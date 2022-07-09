WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. You can watch the full list highlights below.

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today promising that he will continue to be a fighting champion, and bring prestige back to the United States championship. He writes, “I will be a fighting champion! I will continue to dominate! I will restore order to the #USTitle! #AllMighty Nation stand up!”