WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes the Mysterio family helping out Edge, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura earning a spot in the Money In The Bank ladder match, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and more.

Speaking of Carmella…the former SmackDown women’s champion fired back at a fan on Twitter who claimed that she was setting the women’s division back 15 years. The Queen of Staten Island writes, “HAHAHA! That’s where you’re wrong, sweetie. I have the looks AND the talent. I’m the total package. I don’t get why people like you & the rest of the WWE Universe makes it seem like we can only fit into one box. I love looking good & I can go in the ring. It’s ok to do both.”