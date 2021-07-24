WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time highlighting the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown, which featured John Cena’s first appearance on the blue brand in over a year. Check it out below.

Former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella took to Twitter to comment on her matchup with Bianca Belair on last nights show, which took place at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival. She writes, “Thank you, @rollingloud. Sign of the horns Crazy ass experience to be a part of! Next stop: #WWEPittsburgh tonight!! Woohoo!! Can’t wait to see the WWE Universe!”