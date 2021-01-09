WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Shinsuke Nakamura’s impressive run in the gauntlet match, Big E’s successful title defense, Roode and Ziggler winning the tag titles and more.

Cesaro took to Twitter to respond to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and cousin Jey Uso’s attack on his former tag partner Shinsuke Nakamura, which resulted in Adam Pearce winning the #1 contender’s gauntlet match. The Swiss Superman writes, “Don’t mess with my friends.”