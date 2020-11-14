WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Drew McIntyre’s surprise appearance, Liv Morgan earning a spot for Survivor Series, Carmella laying out Sasha Banks once again, Rey Mysterio’s big victory over Seth Rollins and more.

Cesaro would respond to the official Twitter account of the WWE Network, which shared footage of a triple-threat matchup involving the Swiss-Superman, Dolph Ziggler and Tyson Kidd asking where it happened. He writes, “It was in Liverpool. Also this is the first time in 8 years that I haven’t been on an European tour this time a year. I miss it.”