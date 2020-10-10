WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Kevin Owen’s war with The Fiend, Sasha Banks’ attack on Bayley, Lars Sullivan’s return, the New Day winning back the SD tag titles and more.

WWE star Chad Gable took to Twitter to comment on not getting drafted following night one of the WWE draft. He writes, “Free. Agent.” Lucha House Party member later responded to Gable with, “Welcome to the underrated talent undrafted club.” See the exchange below.