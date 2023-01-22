WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes opening round matches of the tag team title tournament, antics with The Bloodline, LA Knight in action and more. Check it out below.

AEW superstar Chris Jericho was featured in the video promo for WWE’s Raw 30th Anniversary promo. The Ocho took to Twitter to comment on the honor by writing, “Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw.”