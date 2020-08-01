WWE “Top 10” SmackDown Moments, CM Punk Comments On Being Included In WWE Poll

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. List includes Baron Corbin defeating Drew Gulak, Big E getting a big singles-win, Bayley and AJ Styles successfully defending their titles, The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss and more.

The official WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans online who they thought had the best diving elbow drop, with the candidates being Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Kairi Sane, or CM Punk. The Chicago Savior would respond to the poll by writing, “Come on. This is a list I shouldn’t be on.”