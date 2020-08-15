WWE “Top 10” SmackDown Moments, Daniel Bryan and Xavier Woods Talk About Twitch

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. List includes Kalisto’s return, Braun Strowman showing off a new look, Retribution’s further attacks, Big E getting another win, AJ Styles facing off with Jeff Hardy and more.

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter joking about creating a Twitch account after watching Brie Bella play the new UFC 4 video game. He writes, “I haven’t played video games since the original Nintendo, but I just watched my wife play #UFC4 on espn2 and was so inspired I’m starting my own twitch.”

New Day’s Xavier Woods would respond with an “I don’t believe you” gif, which prompted Bryan to write back, “How dare you, sir! As if I would LIE on SOCIAL MEDIA about starting a @Twitch! I can also do a book club on the platform, right? Just you wait…”

pic.twitter.com/8WOWiehmLm — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 15, 2020