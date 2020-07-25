WWE “Top 10” SmackDown Moments, Drew Gulak Wants To Wrestle Chad Gable Again

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. List includes Matt Riddle getting back in the win column, Gran Metalik earning an I.C. title opportunity, Nikki Cross coring an upset over Alexa Bliss, the Bar Fight, and more.
Former NXT cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak took to Twitter stating that he hopes to wrestle Chad Gable once again in a singles-contest. Check out Gulak’s post below.
I would like to wrestle @WWEGable again. pic.twitter.com/QhFMbBRfKk
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 25, 2020
