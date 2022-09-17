WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which included Logan Paul asking Roman Reigns to attend a press conference later today. Check out the full list below.

NBA superstar and current free agent Dwight Howard took to his Instagram stories to give his best Roman Reigns impression, where he asked his followers to “Acknowledge Him” while the former NBA champion wears a Bloodline t-shirt. Howard was among the open tryouts WWE held back in Nashville during SummerSlam weekend. Check out his promo below.