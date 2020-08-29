WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. List includes Big E keeping up his win streak, Braun Strowman squashing a local competitor, Sami Zayn’s return, Roman Reigns pairing with Paul Heyman and more. Check it out below.

WWE has also released a special farewell video to Renee Young, who is departing from the company after 8 years. The description reads, “After eight incredible years with WWE, Renee Young bids farewell to her WWE family at SummerSlam.” Check it out below.