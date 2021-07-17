WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown, which was the first show in front of the WWE Universe (aside from Mania 37) in nearly 15 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Check out the list below.

Former NXT champion Keith Lee took to Twitter to comment on this three-year anniversary with WWE. Lee writes, “Yesterday made 3 years since I joined WWE. So much has happened since then. And so much more yet to go…Here’s to the future.”