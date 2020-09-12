WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. List includes Lucha House Party upsetting Nakamura and Cesaro, Bayley explains her attack on Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn interferes in Styles and Hardy rematch, Roman Reigns furthering his heel turn and more.

Former NXT champion Keith Lee took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming showdown with WWE champion Drew McIntyre on Raw. Lee writes, “Well my friend…. It seems we get to have a little friendly competition.”