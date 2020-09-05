WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. List includes Heavy Machinery becoming new number one contenders for the tag titles, Bray Wyatt teasing a new friend for Firefly Funhouse, Nia Jax and Shayna retaining over Bayley and Sasha Banks, Bayley turning on Banks, and more.

Kevin Nash was the latest superstar to weigh in on the WWE restricting third party agreements for their current crop of talent. He writes in response to Mick Foley, “Especially as 1099 independent contractors. You’re an employee if you have to show up at specific time and are restricted monetary gains in your personal time. Ask for your health insurance coverage and profit sharing.”