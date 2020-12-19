WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes the Riott Squad’s victory, Bayley stealing a win over Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso attacking Kevin Owens, The Sami awards celebration, and more.

WWE has also released a special sneak peek of the upcoming Chronicle episode on current number one contender Kevin Owens, which will premiere after tomorrow’s TLC pay per view. In the clip, K.O. explains why he couldn’t enjoy his Universal championship reign from 2016-2017.