WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown. The list includes Nakamura pinning the I.C. champ, the return of Sasha Banks, John Cena officially becoming Roman Reigns’ opponent for SummerSlam, and much more.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter to comment on the 25-year anniversary of winning a gold medal at the Olympics. He writes ,”On this day 25 years ago, I won the Olympic Gold in freestyle wrestling. #withabrokenfreakinneck Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyesNo better way to spend my 25 year anniversary than with my beautiful family……My wife and kids said I should buy a boat now. We shall see.”