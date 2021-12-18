WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown on FOX, which includes Universal champion Roman Reigns firing his advocate Paul Heyman.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter and shared a photo of the segment he did as “Sexy Kurt” during his memorable feud with Shawn Michaels. Angle writes, “I’m just a sexy Kurt, I’ll make your ankle hurt. Who’s sexier? Me, or the Heartbreak Kid @shawnmichaels????”