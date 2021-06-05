WWE has released the following edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes The Mysterios retaining the SmackDown tag titles, Corbin getting one over on Shinsuke Nakamura, Reigns attacking the Mysterios and more.

WWE has also released a video hyping up Youtube personality and celebrity boxer Logan Paul, as he prepares to step into the boxing ring with the most dominant boxer perhaps of all-time, Floyd Mayweather. Check out WWE’s coverage of Paul, who vows to defeat Mayweather, below.