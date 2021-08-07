WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes the return of Montez Ford, Finn Balor picking up a huge win over Baron Corbin, Jey Uso in action and more. Watch the full video below.

WWE has also added more independent content onto the Peacock service, including shows from ICW, PROGRESS, and wXw.