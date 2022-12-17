WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown, which included Gunther defending the I.C. title against Ricochet and John Cena showing up to confront The Bloodline and set up a tag match for the final SmackDown of 2022. Check out the full list below.

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter and shared photos of his family attending last night’s SmackDown, where Ali competed in a Dark Match against Mansoor. His post reads, “dua did a run in before the show.”