WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown from Connecticut. The list includes Seth Rollins confronting Roman Reigns, Johnny Knoxville’s appearance, the Brock Lesnar and Reigns segment and more.

WWE star Mustafa Ali responded to a casting call on Twitter for a new part in the upcoming Marvel film, Blade. He writes, “Hello @MarvelStudios, I think you’re looking for me. #BLADE.”