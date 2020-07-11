WWE “Top 10” SmackDown Moments, Natalya Surprises Tyson Kidd With Birthday Video

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. List includes the Karaoke contest, Nikk Cross teasing Bayley ahead of their title showdown, the tag team championship bout between New Day and Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and more.
Natalya Neidhart released a video for former star Tyson Kidd for his birthday. She writes on Twitter, “Head over to our @youtube channel for our
@tjwilson birthday surprise!!!Thankyou to our friends and family who sent in the sweetest videos. I played it for TJ this morning, his eyes lit up watching it!!”
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 11, 2020
