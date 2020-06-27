WWE “Top 10” SmackDown Moments, Nikki Cross Ecstatic To Face Bayley At Extreme Rules

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. List includes the roster’s tribute to the Undertaker, Bray Wyatt warning Braun Strowman at for the swamp match, Baron Corbin calling out Matt Riddle, the re-airing of the Boneyard Match, Nikki Cross becoming number one contender for the SD women’s title, and more.
Speaking of Cross…she took to Twitter to hype her title match against Bayley at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view. Cross writes, “!!!!!!!! Man, was there ever a more appropriate show for me to win the #SmackDown Women’s championship for the First time?! Since I love horror movies so much——what’s your favourite scary movie?”
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 27, 2020
