WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s edition of SmackDown. The list includes Bayley’s victory over Liv Morgan, the massive brawl in the women’s division, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn earning Elimination Chamber spots, and more. Check it out below.

Former women’s champion Paige has appeared in a music video for the band Falling in Reverse, where her boyfriend Ronnie Radke is the lead vocalist. You can watch the full video below.