WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which featured King Xavier Woods taking on Jimmy Uso in the show’s main event. Check it out below.

Former multi-time women’s champion Paige took to Twitter to campaign for WWE to bring back Nia Jax, who was one of the many talents released by the company last week due to reported “budget cuts.” Paige shares a photo with Jax with the hashtag #BringBackNia.