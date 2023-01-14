WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Bray Wyatt hyping up his Royal Rumble showdown with LA Knight, Kevin Owens taking on Sami Zayn, GUNTHER defending the I.C. championship against Braun Strowman, and much more. Check it out below.

Paul Heyman appeared in a video on NFL on FOX earlier today hyping up the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks playoff game. The advocate for the Tribal Chief joked about becoming the advocate for BROCK Purdy, the rookie QB who is starting for the 49ers.