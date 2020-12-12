WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The list includes Cesaro’s swing on Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler’s big win over Montez Ford, Sasha Banks attacking Carmella’s associate, Roman Reigns sending a message to Kevin Owens, and more.

WWE has also released footage from today’s Talking Smack, where Paul Heyman shared some soundly advice to new singles competitor Big E from the New Day. Check it out below.