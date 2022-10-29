WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Sami Zayn’s segment with The Bloodline, Bray Wyatt introducing more of his characters, and more. Check it out below.

We previously reported that top WWE star Sheamus was married this weekend. CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana and the wife of AEW’s Miro, released a photo showing several stars in attendance including the Redeemer, Claudio Castagnoli, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.