WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown on FOX, which was the company’s go-home program ahead of tomorrow’s Survivor Series pay per view. Check it out below.

The official WWE Twitter account shared praise for former U.S. champion Ricochet, who showed off his incredible athleticism during last night’s SmackDown in a fatal-four way to determine the final member of team SmackDown. Ricochet writes back, “This isn’t new, been doing this. Year 19, still going strong.”