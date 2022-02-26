WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which included the epic Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar confrontation, as well as Sami Zayn facing off with Johnny Knoxville.

During a dark segment on SmackDown Universal champion Roman Reigns gave consoled Paul Heyman and gave him a big hug after the Pennsylvania crowd called him a walrus. Footage of the spot can be seen below thanks to John Clark on Twitter.