WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Toni Storm smashing a pie in Charlotte’s face, Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns at Day One, a backstage confrontation between Sonya Deville and Naomi and more. Check it out below.

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to comment on his successful title defense over Sami Zayn on last night’s SmackDown. He writes, “I don’t follow anyone. On any show. Life in the Main Event.”