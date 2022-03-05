WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which included Ricochet defeating Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental champion.

WWE superstar and former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a photo of her attack on Charlotte Flair from last night’s show, where she trapped the Queen in an ankle lock. Rousey took to Twitter today to shout out Kurt Angle by writing, “#SmackDown tested, @RealKurtAngle approved #itstrue.”