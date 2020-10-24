WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Lars Sullivan crushing Chad Gable, Bianca Belair defeating Zelina Vega, JBL and Teddy Long appearing in the court segment, Sasha Banks’ attack on Bayley, Roman’s passionate promo and more.

Women’s division star Ruby Riott took to Twitter and shared a tale for the latest episode of WWE’s animated series, Story Time. Check it out below.