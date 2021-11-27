WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Sami Zayn winning the battle royal, Brock Lesnar’s suspension being lifted, Cesaro upsetting Ridge Holland, Naomi and Sasha Banks picking up a victory and more.

Speaking of Zayn…he took to Twitter to comment on becoming the new number one contender for the Universal championship, and takes a shot at Jeff Hardy while doing it. He writes, “You wanted Jeff? Well he didn’t f***ing make it. So here’s what you get: From Montreal, SAMI ZAYN NEXT IN LINE.”