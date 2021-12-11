WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which featured a debuting Xia Li, and a tag team main event between RK-Bro, The Usos, and the New Day. Check it out below.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to comment on his current storyline with Brock Lesnar, who has been rag-dolling Zayn for the last few weeks. He writes, “This man is ruining my life.”