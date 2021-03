WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Reginald with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the contract signing for Fastlane, the show ending brawl and more.

WWE has also released a clip from today’s Talking Smack, where former I.C. champion Sami Zayn preaches to Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton that there is a conspiracy against him in the WWE.