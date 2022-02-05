WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown on FOX, which included Ronda Rousey challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returning to confront Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. He writes, “Welp…I suppose it’s up to me to save the main event of #WrestleMania AGAIN…”