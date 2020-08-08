WWE “Top 10” SmackDown Moments, Shayna Baszler’s Most Savage Moments Playlist

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from lasts night’s episode of SmackDown from the Performance Center. List includes Braun Strowman’s return, Cesaro showcasing his strength, Stephanie McMahon’s match announcement, Sheamus defeating King Corbin, RETRIBUTION’s attack and more.

WWE has also released a new playlist showcasing former NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler’s most savage moments in WWE. Moments include her decimating Dakota Kai, meeting Becky Lynch for the first time, invading SmackDown, winning Survivor Series for NXT and more.